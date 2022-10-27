News

FG: National Carrier to begin operations in December

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Federal Government, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the country’s National Carrier, Nigeria Air, would commence operations in December this year. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance, during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Aviation, heads of agencies in the sector and domestic airline operators on the trending issues on National Carrier.

Sirika noted that Nigeria Air, when set up, would compete with favourably other existing airlines within the country as well as other international airlines across the world. Addressing the apprehension of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), he pointed out that the intention of government to establish National Carrier, was not to kill the domestic airlines but to help promote all businesses, to be able to provide the needed services and employment for Nigerians. Hesaid: “Well, astowhatis the status of Nigeria Air, Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the lawsof Nigeriawhichwillbecome by the God’s grace the much awaited airline. “It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year. It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Canada weather: Dozens dead as heatwave shatters records

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dozens of people have died in Canada amid an unprecedented heatwave that has smashed temperature records. Police in the Vancouver area have responded to more than 130 sudden deaths since Friday. Most were elderly or had underlying health conditions, reports the BBC. They said the heat was a contributing factor in many cases. On […]
News Top Stories

Miscreants, criminals ready to take advantage of separatists’ agitations, Gbajabiamila warns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has warned that some miscreants and criminals are taking advantage of the separationist agitations in the country to carry out their activities. The Speaker raised this alarm in his welcome address to his colleagues at Wednesday’s plenary. He said: “We must now add to these concerns, an emerging threat […]
News

Fuel hike: Have mercy on Nigerians, Anglican Bishop tells Buhari

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Bishop of Diocese of Ijebu North Church of Nigeria,Anglican Communion, Revd. Solomon Kuponu, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to have mercy on Nigerians and reverse the hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff. Kuponu, who spoke at a press conference to kick start activities marking the 15th anniversary of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica