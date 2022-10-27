FG: National Carrier to begin operations in December

The Federal Government, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the country’s National Carrier, Nigeria Air, would commence operations in December this year. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance, during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Aviation, heads of agencies in the sector and domestic airline operators on the trending issues on National Carrier.

Sirika noted that Nigeria Air, when set up, would compete with favourably other existing airlines within the country as well as other international airlines across the world. Addressing the apprehension of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), he pointed out that the intention of government to establish National Carrier, was not to kill the domestic airlines but to help promote all businesses, to be able to provide the needed services and employment for Nigerians. Hesaid: “Well, astowhatis the status of Nigeria Air, Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the lawsof Nigeriawhichwillbecome by the God’s grace the much awaited airline. “It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year. It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.”

