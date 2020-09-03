FG: Nationwide COVID-19 curfew now 12am – 4am

The Federal Government has announced that the nationwide curfew in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic is now from 12am to 4am.

Dr Sani Aliyu, who is the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, made this known during a press briefing at Abuja Thursday.

“I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...