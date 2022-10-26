FG, NCWS, others back renaming Centre after Maryam Babangida

The Federal Government, women groups and other critical stakeholders yesterday lent their support to a bill to amend the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Act and to rename the Centre after its founder Mrs Maryam Babangida (deceased).

The Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Tallen and some women groups expressed their support at a one-day public hearing on “The National Centre for Women Developmental Act CAP N15, LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2022 to enhance the functions of the Centre and rename the Centre after H.E. late Dr. Maryam Babangida and for related matters (SB. 1042)” organised by the Senate Committee on Women Affairs. The Centre was established in 1992 and named after Maryam Babangida as the initiator of the women’s development driven Centre but changed to National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in 1994 during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

