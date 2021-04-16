FG, NDLEA plan campaign against illicit drugs

The Federal Government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are to embark on a national campaign against drug trafficking and its illicit use in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this yesterday when he received the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa rtd), who was on a courtesy visit that he would encourage the National Orientation Agency (NOA), an agency in the ministry, to set up Integrity Clubs in secondary schools throughout the country to sensitise young ones on the dangers of drug use.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Segun Adeyemi, described the war against illicit drugs and trafficking as one of the most important tasks of government, noting that the use of illicit drugs and trafficking as well as money laundering by traffickers were closely linked to the nation’s security.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture will work with you to give maximum publicity to your activities, especially in the area of advocacy,” Alhaji Mohammed promised. He attributed the use of illicit drugs to the security challenges Nigeria was presently facing, adding that; “It is common knowledge that drug money can be used to finance insurgency and terrorism.

Like this: Like Loading...