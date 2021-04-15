lai Mohammed)
FG, NDLEA plan campaign against illicit drugs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are to embark on a national campaign against drug trafficking and illicit use in the country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday when he received the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), on a courtesy visit that he will encourage the National Orientation Agency (NOA), an agency in the ministry to set up Integrity Clubs in secondary schools throughout the country, to sensitise young ones on the dangers of drug use.
The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media) Segun Adeyemi, described the war illicit drugs and trafficking is one of the most important tasks of government, noting that the use of illicit drugs and trafficking as well as money laundering by traffickers are closely linked to the nation’s security.
“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture will work with you to give maximum publicity to your activities, especially in the area of advocacy,” Alhaji Mohammed promised.
He attributed use of illicit drugs to the security challenges Nigeria is presently facing, adding: “It is common knowledge that drug money can be used to finance insurgency and terrorism.
“A successful fight against drug trafficking will therefore help to deny or reduce funding for insurgency.
“The kind of vicious banditry and kidnapping for ransom that our country has witnessed in recent times cannot be totally separated from illicit drug use and their effects on users who take to crime.”

