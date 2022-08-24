News

FG needs $410bn to deliver Energy Transition Plan by 2060 -Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi-Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government would require $410 billion to deliver the nation’s Energy Transition Plan by 2060.

This came as the World Bank and the US EXIM Bank have offered to provide $3 billion as implementation support to the country.

Osinbajo in his remarks at the global virtual launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, a roadmap to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change, said Africa’s increasing energy gaps required collaboration to take ownership of the continent’s transition pathways.

Speaking on the need to have a peculiar transition plan, the Vice President said: “For Africa, the problem of energy poverty is as important as our climate ambitions. Energy use is crucial for almost every conceivable aspect of development. Wealth, health, nutrition, water, infrastructure, education, and life expectancy are significantly related to the consumption of energy per capita.”

He highlighted the significant scale of resources required to attain both development and climate ambitions adding that Nigeria would need to spend $410 billion above business-as-usual spending- to deliver the Transition Plan by 2060. This, he noted, would translate into spending about $10 billion annually.

“The average $3billion per year investments in renewable energy recorded for the whole of Africa between 2000 and 2020 will certainly not suffice,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dowen College: Reps seek probe of inhuman treatment, abuses in boarding schools

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…ask IGP to take over investigation Following the death of Master Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old boy at Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos, the House of Representatives yesterday condemned recent incidences of inhuman treatment and abuses happening in boarding schools across the country. The House consequently mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba to […]
News

Reps deny mandating FRSC to bear arms

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said at no time did it mandate personnel of the corps to carry arms and ammunition.   Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, denied this at a press conference yesterday at the National Assembly. There had been media reports that the House […]
News Top Stories

Defection: Court decides Ayade’s fate Friday

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja will on Friday deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to unseat Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State following his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).   The PDP had through its counsel Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) filed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica