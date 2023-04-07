Sports

FG needs N21bn to fix National Stadium, Surulere

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An estimate of about N21bn is needed to completely revive the National Stadium, Surulere, which was abandoned for 17 years before the ongong work started two years ago. Minister of Sports Sunday Dare who made this known on Friday in Lagos, added that 80 per cent of the job has been done with the little resources that came courtesy of chief Adebutu Kessington through the Adopt A Pitch initiative of the ministry of sports Dare added: “We lost one year to COVID-19 during the period, and we were still able to make impact. “Ten sponsors were needed, and we got only one. The budget for each of the stadia is not enough to maintain it. “The story of the Surulere Stadium is pathetic because all the cables were stolen, and we met a structure completely dead such that we started from ground zero. “Now, the scoreboard is back, the the pitch is back with water sprinklers working while the tartan tracks are 80 per cent ready.”

The sports minister commended the efforts of chief Kessington and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who part-nered with the ministry to revive the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja which was abandoned for 13 years.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup: Liverpool beat Chelsea after dramatic penalty shootout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool won a dramatic penalty shoot-out to secure the first domestic trophy of the season after a classic Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought on in the closing moments of extra time as a penalty specialist, missed the decisive spot-kick after a magnificent game came down to a shoot-out between […]
Sports

Kane misses Spurs’ training amid transfer speculations ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Harry Kane, a transfer target for Manchester City, has not returned to the Tottenham training ground as expected on Monday morning amid speculation over his future. The striker was scheduled to have coronavirus testing on Monday before starting training on Tuesday. Kane has had a threeweek break after helping England r e a c h […]
Sports

NSF: Boxer dead as Delta, Ogun lead medal rush

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta, Ogun and Oyo states have taken top echelon on the gold medal table at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF), holding at the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta state capital. While Delta has continued to maintain its defending championship, Ogun and Oyo states made waves in their dashing entrants on the […]

Leave a Reply