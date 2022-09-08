FG needs N33trn for rehabilitation of N’East in 10 years -NEDC CEO, Goni

The Federal Government will require about N33 trillion (about $80 billion) to fund the North East Stabilization and Development Master Plan 2020-2030.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni, at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

Goni said the 10-year master plan would address humanitarian challenges facing the crisis ridden region comprising the six states of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

According to him, the Commission hoped to raise 20 percent of the estimated fund through budgetary allocations while the balance would be sourced from the private sectors, development partners and donor agencies.

The NEDC boss also lamented the dearth of teachers in the region disclosing that about 40 percent of teachers there has either been killed in the insurgency or displaced over time.

