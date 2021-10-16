FG needs political will to remove fuel subsidy, stop borrowing –Dr. Chizea

Dr. Boniface Chizea, economic expert and analyst is the chief executive officer of BIC Consulting Limited. In this interview with Bamidele Famoofo on the state of the economy and specifically the 2022 proposed budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly last week, Chizea said a quick way for government to address its revenue challenge is to remove the subsidy on oil. However, he noted that while government continues to seek other alternatives to boosting revenue, borrowing remains the immediate realistic option to finance the budget and to keep the economy running.

What do you make of the assumptions in the 2022 budget presented to the national assembly by the president last week?

I think the assumptions are not terribly off the mark to a large extent. Oil price is benchmarked at $57 per barrel and presently oil is selling for about $80 per barrel. It was over $79 per barrel in September. Growth projection is a bit ambitious at about 4 percent, as I think we should be targeting a growth of 2 percent, but we will wait and see what will happen next year. Inflation target is 13 percent and it’s around 17 percent now, so it’s coming down, I believe that to an extent is realistic. But of course you know these are targets/ projections, it is to help you set your eyes on something which you hope to achieve. They may not be realised the way they are put except by a wonderful coincidence. But I think we are in the right direction. I also think we should commend the executive for presenting the budget at this time of the year.

Do you agree with the President that borrowing got Nigeria out of recession?

I think we should put things in context as regards borrowing getting us out of the recession. I want you to know that we won’t get out of recession if there are no economic activities. We needed to get back into production and the state of the economy was affected by the pandemic, so we need to spend money to create economic activities. There are no two ways about it, if you are stagnant and you don’t spend money and no production and no activities in the economy, there is no way we could have exited the recession.

The argument has been that we are not a producing nation and you have agreed that spending actually brought us out of the recession. Would you say we are spending to produce or just to consume?

Well, spending to produce should be the target. For instance, if you are spending to put infrastructure in place you would expect that it will eventually create economic activities that will boost government’s revenue sometime in the near future. We should realise that the productive base of this country has been work in progress since 1986 when government introduced the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), when we tried to diversify the revenue base of the country away from oil. So, when people talk about the exchange rate or the weak naira, they should also realise that we cannot make omelet without breaking eggs. We must realise that productivity is not a tap of water that you turn on and water flows from it. It takes time for that to happen.

How do we strike a balance between borrowing and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive to boost productivity and economic development?

The fact is that we have not done too well as an economy in the last few years. Also talking about how government can increase its revenue by moving from primary products like oil and agriculture, I must point out that agriculture remains the mainstay of our economy and what we must do is to encourage value addition in that sector to boost our foreign exchange earnings. Agriculture contributes about 21 percent to our gross domestic product (GDP) and in terms of employment; its contribution to job creation is massive. What I’m saying is for government to increase its effort in the sector to make a better impact on the economy. First, the challenge of food security will be solved and on the other hand, we will move away from exporting primary products as we add value to them to generate more revenue for the nation. For instance, we produce juice from oranges and mangoes and put it in a can for export? I must emphasise that agriculture remains the mainstay of the economy in terms of GDP, job creation. You go to the informal sector, the rural areas; it’s all about agriculture as the people thrive on it. How much time do we need to achieve this is up to us. We need to get our acts together. We must start from our politics and then our policies. Take for instance the governor of the Central Bank, there is a limit to what he can do to help the economy based on the political environment in which he operates.

What budget funding alternatives do you think government should be looking at?

It is very easy to generate the revenue that we need to fund our budget and the easiest way or may I say shortest cut is to remove the oil subsidy. Oil subsidy stands at about N900billion a year while the budget for education and health is below the required minimum. UNESCO has said countries should allocate between 15-25 percent of their budgets to education but in Nigeria we are doing far less at the moment. The 2022 budget has about 7.9 percent allotted to education which is still a far cry from what is expected by UNESCO. If you are looking for where to get quick revenue, government must find the political will to go ahead and totally remove the subsidy on oil. Besides removing the subsidy for government to earn more revenue, there is also need for the government to make conscious efforts to improve on the investment environment of the country and put sanctity in place to be able to attract foreign investments. We have just passed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which speaks to making the investment environment in the oil sector more attractive to investors. We have to implement it. I agree that that public private partnership (PPP) is a sure way to go to help government conserve revenue. Remember that government has an agency dedicated to making PPP work, so, it is not what government does not know it should do, but there is need for it to intensify effort to make it work.

What does increasing the nation’s debt albeit perpetually mean to you?

Let me tell you, I think most of us economists put our heads in the clouds. This country has no alternative than to borrow today. You have your house on fire and you are dancing around playing games. We have to borrow but what we need is to do targeted borrowing. We also have to block the leakages. The leakages are terrible and we must do something about it even as we borrow to finance the key sectors of the economy. This country has to run even while we are making efforts to block revenue leakages. If you listen to the president during his presentation, he said revenue is the problem and not debt. I think I agree with him on that. But we have a budget to run, so remove the deficit from the total budget and let us see how we are going to run the budget and the country in 2022. I’m not saying we should continue to borrow but as it is today, we have no choice. Let is has been mentioned our revenue is low because our Tax to GDP base is low. It’s put at around 9 percent while hoping it will increase to about 15 percent, when we achieve this, the challenge of Debt to Revenue will gradually be taken care of. I told you the easiest way out of our revenue challenge is to remove subsidy but that is going to come very easy, so we have to put processes in place and move on a sequential basis.

Like this: Like Loading...