FG needs to fix insecurity, economy –Archbishop Osa-Oni

Archbishop John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-oni, the Prelate of Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc. is the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) National Vice President (South-West) and a member of PFN’s National Advisory Council (NAC). CHINYERE ABIAZIEM had a chat with him on the church’s 34th anniversary, the legacy of late Rev.(Dr.) Obiora Ezekiel of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), feedbacks on the Directorate of Politics and Governance, the hapless state of the citizenry as insecurity and hardship soar

Could you give us insight into your background?

I am a child of God. I got born again in 1972 and I have been serving God since then. My great grandfather was from Ile Ife, from there he traveled to and stayed in Akure for many years till his death. From there my grandfather moved to a place in Ondo State now part of Edo State. But we still speak Yoruba there. In 1974 my family felt I was bringing reproach to them because of the way I was going to church and my spirituality.

My father called a family meeting and as a young lad I was asked to make a choice between Jesus, Archbishop Idahosa and the family. I said Jesus and before I could mention Idahosa I was given a dirty slap by one of my uncles who is presently in his late 80s. I saw stars, you know, the slap was unexpected.

They said ‘okay,’ since I have made a choice I should pack my belongings and leave the house; this was about midnight. I stayed in front of the house till about 1a.m., thinking they were joking, not until I heard the ‘gbam’ sound from the parlour wall clock indicating it was 1 a.m.

When no one opened the door, I decided to leave and went to sleep in a kiosk in the marketplace. The rest is history today. I started gathering little children from house to house teaching them and doing odd jobs. I got tired especially with my experience with different landlords.

So I decided to leave Benin and come to Lagos..

You were seen standing close to Rev. Mercy during the burial of Daddy Ezekiel. Tell us about your relationship with the late ‘demon bulldozer’…

I remember in 1981, they used to worship in a batcher, I came to worship there, it was Mr. Fowler that invited me through his dynamism. He touched my life in a way that no other Minister in Nigeria had done. Armed robbers came to this place and took the money that we wanted to buy land with. I was supposed to leave for Ilesha for ministration.

Despite the way we were terrified, I still gathered my team to Ilesha to preach. When Daddy Ezekiel heard it he was so moved. He called me, you know he was jovial and could make you laugh. He laughed ‘ha ha ha so you are a man of God? You mean after they took such money…’ The next thing Daddy Ezekiel did was he put his hand in his pocket and gave me the amount stolen, he even added to it and told me to still go ahead to buy the land. I don’t know anybody who has done that?

He touched me in a unique way that no other person had touched me. That brought me to be close to him, especially since I moved to this environment from Mushin. If it were to be some persons they would have said ‘ooh he wants to compete with us.’

Somebody said after CPM in Ajao Estate, the next Pentecostal Church is Vineyard Christian Ministries. You know Papa (late) and Mama Ezekiel are not like that. I do not need an appointment to go to them whether in their home or office. You know it’s so difficult these days seeing a man of God of such height without an appointment.

He was a fantastic man. One day I was going with one of my friends, Apostle David Kayode Aboderin. He used to gather drug addicts and pray for them. I never knew the way they behave. While praying, one of them hit me and I stopped pray- ing to look at him. Later when I met with Daddy Ezekiel he said Osa-Oni when praying for people don’t close your eyes, else they can slap you. You don’t know when people are possessed.’

He had practical knowledge of the doings of God. Very sound man, he was a man that everybody loved and appreciated. He encouraged me more in PFN, when I see the position I am now in PFN and as a National Advisory member, I remember the encouragement I got from men like him to keep coming for their meetings before becoming the National Vice President for the South-West of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

You know foundation is the key, anything you become in life is as a result of your foundation and the attitude of not giving up. He was a nice man, he understood spirituality and he was a generous giver. What he did to me has also enhanced my own life to be a blessing to many churches and leaders.

What lessons should the Nigerian church learn from the life he lived?

The Nigerian church will miss his openness. He was a sincere person, a man of integrity with an impeccable character. We will miss him. You know looking around he belonged to the age group of those we call our fathers. He loved everybody, he brought people closer. You cannot leave daddy’s office empty-handed, he must give you something. It is dif- ficult to find such a man today.

Vineyard Christian Ministries marked its 34th anniversary, what are the remarkable things looking back from where you started?

Looking back we thank God that we are still here and still celebrating. The Yorubas have a word, ‘Eni ti Odun balaye lo n sope’, meaning it is the living that can celebrate. For this is the time to celebrate God for the 34 years of the church.

Looking back we started in an uncompleted building April 3, 1988 which was on a Sunday. No form of comeliness as people would not even want to associate with you. We didn’t have money to connect electricity, we couldn’t even afford candlelight. I was basically the only one, but as I had always worked with people in an office setting, I employed one of my friends.

Together we kept praying. People on Owo street in Mushin would always say ‘ohun nikan la n gbohun re, O ti ya were’ meaning he is the only one whose voice we are hearing, he has gone mad. To the goodness of God not too long they invited their children to join me.

That means apparently they must have seen something. Before you knew it people like my spiritual father Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa came into my life. He prayed for me, also my Pastor, Rev. Dr. Tunde Joda of Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) would come to preach there. This was rare as some leaders won’t do that. I left CCIC February 22, 1987 and when I left I didn’t go with a single member. As a matter of fact I didn’t want to do ministry again, I was to go back to secular job. Mr. Ogunbiyi can confirm this, he was working with Royal Exchange Insurance and they had already planned an interview for me. During this time I was on the way driving my Passat or Santana, I heard a voice saying I told you to leave that place I didn’t say you should leave me. Usually I hear audible voice which sometimes gets me scared because of the kind of things I hear. There is hardly any death in the government or community that I do not know about.

So I went back home and prayed. I also stopped by the RCCG camp on Lagos- Ibadan expressway to pray for six days. The Lord spoke to me and gave me the name of the ministry which was in October 1987. But I didn’t start off immediately because I felt I was still fresh, though there were some people coming to say they will help me set things up but God w a r n e d me not to break my leader’s or anyb o d y ‘ s h e a r t . D a v i d refused to break S a u l ‘ s h e a r t . God has b e e n very good e v e n when we p a s s e d through the storm.

Are there major lessons you have learnt overtime?

There was a time the church membership reduced because of a matter that came up, it was a colossal betrayer. At that time when I was walking it would be as if I was floating. I then reflected that I didn’t discipline the members. There is a difference between a believer and a disciple. However, I have no reason for regrets as I give God the praise. I have learnt that there is a need to take a rest especially in things that you cannot provide a solution to. I also do not give in to anxiety.

How has PFN’s charge to Pentecostal churches to establish the Directorate of Politics and Governance been so far?

It has been good. I am a major advocate. I have been fighting for this even from the NADECO time. You know the church, especially the Pentecostal believes that politics is dirty business and evil.

Politics is not evil, if you do not do anything the people there can legislate things that will be against you. We have been sleeping. This is our country, the heaven we are going to, we are not yet there. So this is the earth that belongs to the sons of men so we need to wake up. We need to make a change and realign our lives to the things in our land. Amongst us we have a Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

So having people like these who have sound knowledge added to the emergence of the directorate. I was a major push and I thank God for the President who also believes in it and asked everybody to get involved particularly from the grassroots or ward in the major political parties. It is not about pitching Christians against Muslims. Besides we have family members who are still Muslims. The directorate is not against any religion or political group, it is about participating and we taking our place in our country.

How do you see the present level of hunger and insecurity in the land?

I believe our government needs to wake up and fix insecurity and hardship going on in the land. Our nation is going through challenging times. The hearts of men are failing for fear of the unknown and cloudy future. The bloodshed is unacceptable. There is hardship in the land. We went somewhere for the birthday celebration of a friend, you need to see the level of hunger expressed by some young people. You can be eating and look away and someone carries the food away immediately. People are terribly hungry and this is so bad. I share hundreds of loaves of bread every Sunday.

At a time we were sharing on Wednesday but when we could not maintain it, we started sharing only on Sunday. Sometimes we needed over N500, 000 for the bread. Then bread was not as expensive as it is now where a loaf is about N500. We keep sharing food items like bread, rice and you need to see people scampering to get their portions.

This shows the level of poverty and hunger in the land. If the problems of insecurity, hunger, electricity, bad roads and hospitals are fixed, Nigeria will be better. Nigerians are not asking for much, just give them stable electricity, good roads, hospitals and make food affordable

