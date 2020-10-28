News

FG needs to intervene to rebuild Lagos – S/West Senate caucus

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lawmakers representing all the states in Southwest in the Senate, yesterday assured Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu that the National Assembly would prevail on the Federal Government in assisting the state to recover from the last week’s coordinated destruction of public and private properties by suspected hoodlums.

This was even as Sanwo- Olu said that the two bodies found on the roads on Admiralty Road and Victoria Island had no link with Lekki shooting, adding that most of those who were injured in the incident had been treated and discharged. Speaking during the visit of the Southwest caucus of the senate to the governor at the State House in Marina, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, who represents Ondo North, described the destruction as “orchestrated tragedy” that must be thoroughly investigated.

The lawmaker said the caucus would move a motion that would enable the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to catalogue the ugly images from the destruction and send to Nigerian embassies overseas for those in the Diaspora to see proportion of damage wreaked He said: “We are concerned about the gravity of the damage on public properties in Lagos and other places across the country. We will be moving a motion in the Senate to urge the Federal Government to come with assistance to Lagos State, because the burden of the destruction is too much for Lagos to bear alone.

The lawmaker, who led the delegation, wondered why the protest was prolonged and allowed to degenerate to violence when the Federal Government had agreed to the five-point demands of the protesters. The lawmaker expressed worries that many youths working in the businesses that were destroyed would be rendered jobless, adding that it would take time for the owners of the businesses to recover, given the extent of loss.

