FG needs to prevent another ASUU-SSANU strike

Although it is good news that the Federal Government is dialoguing with the members of the university community in a bid to ward off another round of strike in the Ivory Towers, however, the fact that two of the most strategic trade unions in the nation’s public university system, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) are even contemplating going on another indefinite nation-wide strike is sad because it means such previous talks have not yielded much.

Thus the reason for this latest threat of strike is not far-fetched, as it ostensibly is due to the failure of the same government to honour the earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into with the trade unions in order to call off a previous strike.

Shedding light on the looming industrial dispute recently, the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke explained that, since the Federal Government was still owing some lecturers between two and 16 months’ salary arrears and withholding the remittance of their check-offs, the union would have no choice than to down tools, as government was, by the MOU, expected to have cleared the salary arrears before December 31, last year.

On his part, the President of SSANU, Mr.Mohammed Ibrahim has requested the Federal Government to shelve her proposed move to the remove the 3,000 teachers in the University Staff Schools from the Consolidated Salary Scale (CONTISS) in next year’s budget despite a ruling by the National Industrial Court (NIC) favouring the teachers’ continued retention in CONTISS. SSANU, like ASUU, has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike, should the Federal Government disregard the NIC’s ruling and the MOU entered into with the trade union.

The consequences of another disruption in academic activities in the public university system after a ninemonth strike by ASUU will be too profound to conjecture. Though some public universities are striving hard to recover the lost ground, the knowledge-gaps created in the students are not likely to be closed and remedied. Knowledgeacquisition is, at all times, incremental.

If, for any reason, the little body of knowledge, that is earmarked for absorption, assimilation and digestion at a scheduled period, is missed, it may never be imbibed again. In a circumstance, like this, university education, even if all the variables were to be in place, could not be said to be standard, qualitative and functional.

Such university products are unlikely to successfully steer the nation to sustainable development. The situation is made more hopeless by the realisation that Nigeria, despite her self-acclaimed status as the ‘Giant of Africa’, holds the shameful record of being home to the largest number of out-ofschool children in the world. New Telegraph commends ASUU, SSANU and other trade unions in the nation’s public university system for agreeing to resume work in the face of the partial implementation of their demands.

The trade unions should also be given thumbs-up for their mature and nationalistic disposition regardless of the reported antics of the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation as well as other relevant governments and functionaries.

The complaints of the ASUU and SSANU are touchy enough as to elicit the timely intervention of the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, summon the Minister of Education, his Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, the Minister of Labour and Employment as well as the Accountant- General of the Federation and demand the immediate payment of the outstanding financial entitlements owed some members of ASUU including their check-offs and the full compliance with the NIC’s ruling that the teachers in the University Staff Schools be retained in CONTISS.

The Parliament, when it resumes, should also direct the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to desist from withholding lecturers’ salaries in a bid to arm-twist them into enrolling into the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPS), while we urge the Federal Government to accept the alternative model to IPPIS, developed by ASUU. We enjoin the National Assembly to request the National Universities Commission (NUC) to always insist, among other things, that each application for the establishment of a public university, be accompanied by a template for the weekly internal generation of revenue, outside the charging of tuition and other fees as well as the government subvention.

To be able to discharge the task ahead, the current Ninth National Assembly should, desist from erroneously regarding herself as the extension of the Executive Branch of Government, as was the case, in its first two years, characterised with legislative purposelessness and lack of bite in the face of an exceedingly power-hungry Executive Arm.

The Parliament along with political officeholders, including the President, Vice-President, governors, deputy-governors, ministers, commissioners and Senior Special Assistants/Advisers, should substantially give up part of their provocatively-manifold financial benefits and other privileges.

This will go a long way to having funds to adequately run the education sector including clearing the outstanding financial benefits of ASUU members and retaining the teachers in the CONTISS. While Nigeria can do without political office-holders, the county will always need teachers and other functionaries in the education sector. Africa’s most populous country cannot afford to have yet another disruption in the academic activities of her public universities. This time the government should ensure it works out an agreement it can honour and which will finally guarantee peace and tranquillity in our Ivory Towers. Enough is enough!

