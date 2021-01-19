Health

FG: Nigeria can store up to 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Federal Government on Tuesday said the country has the capacity to store up to 400,000 doses of the expected COVID-19 vaccine.
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this during a tour of the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja.
Nigeria is expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.
The Pfizer vaccines must be stored at the ultra-cold temperature of -70°C.
The NSCS houses three ultra-cold chain equipment.
The three pieces of equipment have a combined capacity of 2,100 litres and operate at a temperature of -85 degrees Celsius, according to Dr. Shuaib.
Recently the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Babatunde Salako, in an interview with a national newspaper, said the country does not have enough freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine.

