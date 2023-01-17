Business

FG: Nigeria can triple gas reserves to 600trn cubic feet

Minister of State for Pe t roleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that with focused exploration, Nigeria can triple its gas reserves to about 600 trillion cubic feet (TCF). He stated that this was one of the drivers for the mini bid round, adding  that the ministry was hopeful that more open blocks would be on offer soon for all prospective investors to key into, especially in the deep waters of Nigeria.

Sylva, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources, G. T. Aduda, spoke at the pre-bid conference for the 2022/2023 mini-bid round in Lagos on Monday. The conference was entitled, “Growing upstream investment through licensing round the bid process and opportunities.’”

He said Nigeria had echoed its commitment to developing its abundant petroleum resources, especially gas, with proven reserves of over 200 trillion cubic feet (TCF), which require development. Sylva said: “As we all know, the oil and gas industry has been a vital sector for the Nigerian economy for many years.

 

 

However, we must also recognise that the world is facing a critical challenge in the form of climate change. “The effects of this change are already being felt in Nigeria and around the world, and it is our responsibility to take action now to mitigate its impacts.

“In line with this, we have set ambitious targets for the Nigerian energy sector to reduce emissions and increase the use of renewable energy.”

 

