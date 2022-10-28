FG: Nigeria gains global mileage in open defecation fight

Indication emerging yesterday has shown that Nigeria has gradually risen in global ranking of countries that have made giant strides in the fight against open defecation. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this on Abuja, during the Pre-2022 Toilet Summit World Press Conference, said Nigeria had become second in Africa, given the right to host, because of its efforts towards addressing challenges in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). It was gathered that after South Africa hosted the Summit, Nigeria was chosen in recognition of its commitment to WASH. Adamuwhoalsonotedthat the present administration had steadily made progress towards eliminating open defecation in the country.
Related Articles
US pushes new peace effort, may withdraw all forces from Afghanistan after May 1
The U.S. government said Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1. The State Department comments came after reports emerged that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made a new urgent push for […]
Edo records 4 more deaths, 63 new cases
The Edo State Government has urged residents to support efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to secure the health and wellbeing of the Edo people by complying with all guidelines and precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the […]
Train Attack: Amaechi lied about bullet-proof coaches – APC chieftain
chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, yesterday, in a media briefing in Abuja, accused the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, of lying to Nigerians that the coaches bought for the Abuja- Kaduna train services were bullet-proof. This was as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining days of his […]
