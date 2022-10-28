FG: Nigeria gains global mileage in open defecation fight

Indication emerging yesterday has shown that Nigeria has gradually risen in global ranking of countries that have made giant strides in the fight against open defecation. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this on Abuja, during the Pre-2022 Toilet Summit World Press Conference, said Nigeria had become second in Africa, given the right to host, because of its efforts towards addressing challenges in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). It was gathered that after South Africa hosted the Summit, Nigeria was chosen in recognition of its commitment to WASH. Adamuwhoalsonotedthat the present administration had steadily made progress towards eliminating open defecation in the country.

