FG: Nigeria needs 250,000 hectares of land to stop sugar importation

The Federal Government has said that for Nigeria to meet its sugar sufficiency and stop the importation of 1.7 million metric tonnes of raw sugar annually, Nigeria will need to develop about 250,000 hectares of land. Already, the country has an annual demand for sugar for industrial and domestic use of 1.75MMT. In addition, the government also added that for the country to achieve self-sufficiency in refining raw sugar, it must have an installed capacity of 3MMT but is still currently importing about 1.7M ton of raw sugar to feed the refineries. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Niyi Adebayo made these known at the Weekly Briefing in the State House in Abuja, yesterday.
