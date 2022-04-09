News

FG: Nigeria needs biotechnology to end hunger, insecurity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has stepped up its advocacy for the adoption of biotechnology in the country’s agriculture, saying it is the 21st century cutting-edge tool needed to improve crop yields, and also fight food insecurity. The Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) , Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this in Abuja, when he led other stakeholders to taste different foods made with GM Cowpea, during the ” Eating is Believing ” Campaign.

Mustapha said that Nigerian government was taking the adoption of biotechnology very seriously, because it has the potential to transform the economy in the areas of “Agriculture, Health Environment respond positively to national aspirations on food security, job/wealth creation, affordable healthcare delivery, industrialization and sustainable environment.” He also noted that “Biotechnology is a cutting- edge technology of the 21st Century that has proven world-wide to enhance productivity, reduce drudgery, and increase yields and brought about enhancement of food security in agriculture and economic growth”. According to him, biotechnology is not only relevant to the fight against low yield crops and malnutrition, but also to boost the monetary economy. “A 20% yield increase per hectare translates to forty-eight billion naira (N48,000, 000,000) annually @ N120,000 per tonne. Reduction of Insecticide spray requirement from 6-8 liter per hectare to 2-3 liters per hectare @ N1200.0 per

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rail projects: Reps suspend probe for one week

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Lawmakers accuse Amaechi of falsehood The House of Representatives committee on treaties, agreements and loans investigating loans obtained by the Federal Government from China for railway projects in the country has suspended sitting for a week. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), who announced this yesterday, said they needed time to […]
News

3rd Mainland Bridge: No cause for alarm, says LASG

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge begins today, the Lagos State Government yesterday reassured Lagosians that there was no cause to be apprehensive as all necessary measures to ameliorate any discomfort as a result of the partial closure have been taken. Speaking at a joint press conference addressed by the Commissioners for Information […]
News

Maritime Security: Nigeria strengthens deep ties with European Union

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Navy has strengthened deep ties with the delegates from France, Spain, Denmark, Portugal, Greece , Italy and other European members on maritime security, especially as it relates to the Gulf of Guinea. The European Union , head of delegates in Nigeria and Senior Coordinator to the Gulf of Guinea, Mr. Nicolas Berlanga declared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica