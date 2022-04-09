FG: Nigeria needs biotechnology to end hunger, insecurity

The Federal Government has stepped up its advocacy for the adoption of biotechnology in the country’s agriculture, saying it is the 21st century cutting-edge tool needed to improve crop yields, and also fight food insecurity. The Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) , Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this in Abuja, when he led other stakeholders to taste different foods made with GM Cowpea, during the ” Eating is Believing ” Campaign.

Mustapha said that Nigerian government was taking the adoption of biotechnology very seriously, because it has the potential to transform the economy in the areas of “Agriculture, Health Environment respond positively to national aspirations on food security, job/wealth creation, affordable healthcare delivery, industrialization and sustainable environment.” He also noted that “Biotechnology is a cutting- edge technology of the 21st Century that has proven world-wide to enhance productivity, reduce drudgery, and increase yields and brought about enhancement of food security in agriculture and economic growth”. According to him, biotechnology is not only relevant to the fight against low yield crops and malnutrition, but also to boost the monetary economy. “A 20% yield increase per hectare translates to forty-eight billion naira (N48,000, 000,000) annually @ N120,000 per tonne. Reduction of Insecticide spray requirement from 6-8 liter per hectare to 2-3 liters per hectare @ N1200.0 per

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...