FG: Nigeria now has 10.3m out-of-school children

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that, the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, has now dropped from 12 million to 10.3 million. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who disclosed this, attributed the reduction in the number of out-of-school children to the various interventions by stakeholders in the education sector.

He spoke at the zonal dissemination workshop of Nigeria Education Sector Analysis report, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Echono, who was represented by the Director of Educational Planning, Research and Development in the Ministry, Dr. Folake David noted that, Nigeria still has issues of access to education. According to him, available statistics have revealed that, not all children of school age are in schools in many parts of the country including South-West.

