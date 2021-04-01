News

FG: Nigeria now has 10.3m out-of-school children

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that, the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, has now dropped from 12 million to 10.3 million. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who disclosed this, attributed the reduction in the number of out-of-school children to the various interventions by stakeholders in the education sector.

He spoke at the zonal dissemination workshop of Nigeria Education Sector Analysis report, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Echono, who was represented by the Director of Educational Planning, Research and Development in the Ministry, Dr. Folake David noted that, Nigeria still has issues of access to education. According to him, available statistics have revealed that, not all children of school age are in schools in many parts of the country including South-West.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NBC sanctions AIT, Arise, Channels televisions over #EndSARS coverage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe and Onyekachi Eze

…clampdown on TV stations, attempt to gag the media – PDP The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) yesterday sanctioned three broadcast stations over what it described as “professional misdemeanors” during the nationwide #End- SARS protests. The commission alleged that the sanctioned media organisations abused their constitutional rights by picking unverified and unsubstantiated contents from the social […]
News

Niger to assign new magistrates to vacant courts

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NSJSC) is to appoint new magistrates to man some magistrate courts that are vacant in magisterial divisions across the state.   Chief Registrar, Niger State High Court, Jibrin Abubakar Zabbo, who made this known to newsmen in Minna, said the screening of qualified people to occupy the magisterial positions […]
News

Economic recovery: Nigeria, others should revise targets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Their finances may be in shambles currently, but as part of measures to support economic recovery, Nigeria and other countries on the continent grappling with the coronavirus(Covid-19) crisis should revise revenue targets in order to ease the pressure on revenue collection agencies, a new report has recommended.   The report produced by the OECD Centre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica