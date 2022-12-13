FG: Nigeria saves N5trn on import reduction

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that Nigeria recorded an impressive savings of N5.03 trillion between 2017-2020 as a result of the commercialisation and utilisation of “sensual research and development breakthroughs and findings” by the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The minister, who disclosed this yesterday at the 10th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), said the feat was achieved through the implementation of the Federal Government’s poli-cy directed towards attainment of potential levels of import reduction. Mamora said that the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) has developed Medicare and health products through the use of local herbs, plants and traditional medical technology in the production of drugs for the treatment of some terminal illnesses and diseases. He said some of the breakthroughs include the production of nutraceuticals for the management of diseases like sickle cell anaemia and obesity. He said that there are also the formulation and human studies of anti-oxidant rich nutraceutical supplements in the management of metabolic syndrome diabetic mellitus. The minister said that as part of the government’s desire to improve food security and reduce the pressure on conventional food sources, the FMSTI has developed improved varieties of certain crops to serve as alternative sources of raw materials for the industrial sector. He said that the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in collaboration with SHESTCO and Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta developed a process technology for the production of tacca tuber (false yam) for the production of starch and glucose syrup. According to Mamora, this will reduce pressure on the use of yam, cassava and maize for the production of these industrial materials. “In a similar vein, technology has been developed for the extraction of glucose syrup and ethanol from sweet sorghum which otherwise would have been sourced from the aforementioned food sources,” he said. In order to stem recurring incidences of postharvest losses in onion and garlic, Mamora said, the RMRDC in collaboration with the Afri-Generic Synergy Farms Limited, Sokoto, facilitated the design and fabrication of a standard processing machine to process onion and garlic into flakes, thereby preserving them from spoilage.
