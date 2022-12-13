FG: Nigeria saves N5trn on  import reduction 

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that Nigeria recorded an impressive savings of N5.03 trillion between 2017-2020 as a result of the commercialisation and utilisation of “sensual research and development breakthroughs and findings” by the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

The minister, who disclosed this Monday at the 10th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), said the feat was achieved through the implementation of the Federal Government’s policy directed towards attainment of potential levels of import reduction.

Mamora said that the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) has developed Medicare and health products through the use of local herbs, plants and traditional medical technology in the production of drugs for the treatment of some terminal illnesses and diseases.

He said some of the breakthroughs include the production of nutraceuticals for the management of diseases like sickle cell anaemia and obesity.

