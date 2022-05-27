News

FG: Nigeria takes delivery of 105,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Canada, Russia

The Federal Government has disclosed that Nigeria will take delivery of 105,000 metric tonnes of basic raw materials for fertilizer production from Canada and Russia next week. It explained that it has also secured letters of Credit for three vessels of basic raw materials that will arrive on June 3, 2022. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, made this disclosure at the weekly media briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja.

He stated that a total of 105,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer inputs would arrive from Canada and Russia in the next few days. According to him, out of the number, 35,000 tonnes is from Russia while the rest would be imported from Canada. He added: “But now that we’ve re-established the Russia supply link for potash, subsequent transactions will likely come from Russia, just because it saves us time. “It’s one week shorter in terms of saving time for the vessel from Russia versus Canada. Because it’s not even Canada, it’s North-East of Canada it’s central Canada, that’s where these things come from. So it’s a long journey to get to Nigeria.”

 

