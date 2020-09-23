FG: Nigeria won’t experience food crisis

The National Food Security Council has assured Nigerians that there won’t be incidence of food crisis in the country. It acknowledged the current hike in the prices of food commodities, but said it would only last for a while as the new harvest season has begun with its attendant influx of fresh food items into the market.

The Council, which is chaired by President Muhamnadu Buhari, met yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and deliberated on food security in the country. It attributed the rising cost of food items across Nigeria to the bulk purchase of commodities by the governments and various groups for distribution as palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

According to the Council, the involvement of the Federal and State Governments and the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) in the bulk purchase of food items to distribute as palliatives created a demand driven inflation in the food stuff market. Vice Chairman of the Council and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed that going by the latest data available to him, food prices have started coming down in some parts of the country.

He explained that prior to his participation at the Council meeting, he had met with all the farmer groups and commodity associations to assess the food situation in his state. “I have been going round my state in the last one week and have seen further drops in prices and it makes sense and is self-explanatory. Harvest is coming in, harvests of millets, maize and of rice.

“Yes, we had a lot of devastating floods that affected the rice crop, but again, there is upland rice that is being harvested that has not been affected by flood. “There are some states that experienced huge draught, but that has been overcome by the food coming from elsewhere,” he said.

Bagudu assured that despite the flood disasters in parts of the country this year, which he said was worse than previous years, there will not be food crisis. “In fact the farmers are more confident because the risk of flooding has reduced. So, what is important is for us to mobilize and ensure we time properly. This is part of the reason Mr. President has been working very hard because that is what bothers him most, how to deliver to Nigerians.

“That is why since last week and a week earlier, the challenge has been to ‘come up with how we can intervene so that farmers, fishermen and those in animal husbandry can resume economic activities as quickly as possible,” he said. The governor also disclosed that the President has ordered the reduction of the cost of fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 per bag.

Bagudu said that the production of the commodity has normalized in the country following the reopening of Indorama plant in Rivers State, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, who represents the North-West zone in the council, told newsmen yesterday said that though the cost of food items will remain high in the cities for a while, it will witness a gradual decline as more farmers harvest their produce and make them available to the markets.

“Let me explain further on the prices of food crops. You will not see it (drop in prices) immediately living in the cities, living in Abuja. You will not see the price drop immediately because there is always transition between drop in the price and on the counter price dropping. “Prices started dropping at the local markets. It has to be bought, it has to be transported. If you have an existing stock, you will not lose money and drop the price.

They will wait until they have exhausted the stock or there is a lot of the produce in the market, then they will be forced to drop the prices. “So, the crops have started coming up, getting cheaper. It’s being transported and it takes time, depending on how fast the stocks are and how fast the traders are bringing the cheaper stock into the market before you will see that final drop,” he said.

Badaru also said that part of the challenge of high cost of food in the last few months was partly due to the farming and harvest cycles. He said in every year during the months of May, June and July, the prices of food get expensive because all the old stock of food would have started going down and the harvest season was yet to come.

“Even farmers who keep some food items for consumption have probably exhausted their stock and have to go to the market and buy. So, the demand is usually higher at this time. “You know when there is chunk of demand at the same time, things will naturally go up and that brings about the hike in price and coupled with the fact that it is an off-season period,” he said.

