FG: Nigeria’ll soon become global digital powerhouse

The Federal Government says Nigeria will soon become global digital powerhouse following the new Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC) at the Father O’Connel Science College, Minna, Niger State. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, said the government has continued to implement its agenda to transform the country to a robust digital economy. The DNC was executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), and facilitated to the state by one of the school’s old students, who doubles as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu. Inaugurating the project, the minister said through diligent implementation of the digital economy agenda, Nigeria has the potential of a critical mass of ‘digital natives’ that can transform the country into a regional and global digital powerhouse. He said: “With the tools being provided through the DNC, creative Nigerians can play a key role in the creation of digital jobs across all sectors of the country. Such jobs are either based on or are dependent upon Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs).”
