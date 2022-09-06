FG: Nigerian doctors abroad’re under-priced

…urges NMA to stop them from leaving

The Federal Government has said that Nigerian doctors practicing abroad are being under-priced when compared with their counterparts from other countries.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said this Tuesday at a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abuja.

Urging the association to discourage young doctors from seeking green pastures abroad, Yemi-Esan said they were being lowly priced because of their large population.

Responding to demands by the body for an increase in their hazard allowances, the HoSCF urged the doctors to always remember that the government has done a lot for them with their sponsorship.

According to a release by M.A. Ahmed, a Deputy Director, Communications in her Office, Yemi-Esan lamented that the rate at which resident doctors’ travel abroad to practice without serving the country was a cause for concern.

The HoSCF urged the doctors to be reasonable even as she enquired if those in public service were also doing hazardous work.

Yemi-Esan cautioned them to be considerate in their demands especially at a time when the government was facing the challenge of dwindling revenue.

