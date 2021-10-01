FG: Nigerian youths must use social media constructively

The Federal Government has reiterated it’s resolve not to stifle the social media space, but insisted that Nigerian youths must use it constructively to promote cohesion and economic growth in the country. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, at an ICT and Social Media Summit, organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Dare, who was represented by the Ministry’s Acting Director, Network and Social Mobilisation, Hajia Amina Dauran, said the social media was critical to national integration and development, and must not be misused by any group. He said: “While the present administration is resolved not to gag the press or the media, the Federal Government will continually advocate for constructive use of the social media space to promote cohesion and economic pursuit that could add to national integration and development. “The Ministry is seeking for continued engagements with the youth, hence it is reaching out to Nigerian youths online where most of them are active.”

