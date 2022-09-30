FG: Nigeria’s livestock sector can generate N33trn yearly

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has said Nigeria’s livestock sector has huge economic potential waiting to be harnessed and can thereby generate over N33 trillion annually. Permanent Secretary, FMARD, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, stated this at the inauguration of the Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN), Edo chapter, in Benin City, Edo State recently. Umakhihe said the livestock sector was very vital to the socioeconomic development of the country, noting that it was estimated to contribute about 17 per cent of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and five per cent of the National GDP. He said: “As we all know, the livestock sector is very vital to the socio-economic development of the country and it represents an important source of high-quality animal protein.

“It provides about 36.5 per cent of the total protein intake of Nigerians, generates employment,income and earns foreign exchange for the country. “The Edo government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is interested in improving livestock production, hence the creation of an animal husbandry department in the ministry. “I urge you all to take advantage of this department to explore the huge potential in the animal husbandry subsector.” On his part, the Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Prof. Eustace Iyayi, lauded Edo State government for creating the department of animal husbandry, adding that NIAS would key into the mandate of helping the state harness potentials in the livestock subsector. He said: “As an institute, we are going to key into the mandate of helping the state grow livestock to harness the potential in the sector.

“I am confident that at a time when Nigeria’s oil industry is failing, we will be able to tap into the N33 trillion huge potential earnings in the value chain.” Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Livestock, Mr. Bashiru Kadiri, said the need for the governor of the state to make the livestock and entire animal husbandry subsector thrive informed the implementation of the state livestock initiative programme.

