Business

FG: Nigeria’s livestock sector can generate N33trn yearly

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on FG: Nigeria’s livestock sector can generate N33trn yearly

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has said Nigeria’s livestock sector has huge economic potential waiting to be harnessed and can thereby generate over N33 trillion annually. Permanent Secretary, FMARD, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, stated this at the inauguration of the Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN), Edo chapter, in Benin City, Edo State recently. Umakhihe said the livestock sector was very vital to the socioeconomic development of the country, noting that it was estimated to contribute about 17 per cent of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and five per cent of the National GDP. He said: “As we all know, the livestock sector is very vital to the socio-economic development of the country and it represents an important source of high-quality animal protein.

“It provides about 36.5 per cent of the total protein intake of Nigerians, generates employment,income and earns foreign exchange for the country. “The Edo government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is interested in improving livestock production, hence the creation of an animal husbandry department in the ministry. “I urge you all to take advantage of this department to explore the huge potential in the animal husbandry subsector.” On his part, the Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Prof. Eustace Iyayi, lauded Edo State government for creating the department of animal husbandry, adding that NIAS would key into the mandate of helping the state harness potentials in the livestock subsector. He said: “As an institute, we are going to key into the mandate of helping the state grow livestock to harness the potential in the sector.

“I am confident that at a time when Nigeria’s oil industry is failing, we will be able to tap into the N33 trillion huge potential earnings in the value chain.” Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Livestock, Mr. Bashiru Kadiri, said the need for the governor of the state to make the livestock and entire animal husbandry subsector thrive informed the implementation of the state livestock initiative programme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Whitefield, Coca-Cola, Sterling One Foundations empower youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Whitefield Foundation, Coca- Cola Foundation and Sterling One Foundation, alongside other partners, have trained and empowered over 60,000 youths and women across the country, with over 20,000 youths in Kano alone, to aid wealth creation and contribute positively to the economy, according to a press release. The executing partner, Whitefield Foundation, also disbursed over […]
Business

IMF, World Bank, others seek urgent action on food security

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Heads of the World Bank Group (WBG), International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Trade Organisation (WTO) have called for urgent action on food security. World Bank Group President, David Malpass, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, and WTO Director General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, in […]
Business

Brace for increased cyber-attacks in 2022, CSEAN warns

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

$1.2bn lost to Ransomware in 2021 Businesses and individuals in Nigeria have been advised to prepare against cyberattacks this year as the threats from cyberspace are bound to increase. According to the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), year 2022 is expected to witness an escalation in cyberattacks and cybercrime from what was witnessed […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica