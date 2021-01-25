Top Stories

FG: Nigeria’s security situation better than in 2015

The Federal Government on Monday said although the country was facing security challenges, the current situation is better than what the present regime met at its inception in 2015.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while answering questions at a press conference in Abuja.

He was joined at the briefing by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

“I can say without hesitation that, though Nigeria is facing security challenges, the situation is far better than what we met in 2015,” the minister said.

He explained that before the inception of the present regime, bombings by Boko Haram members were being witnessed in about 12 states including Abuja.

He said the situation has changed for the better.

“There is no doubt that we are much better than how it was,” he added.

