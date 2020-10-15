FG: NIMC to increase digital identity enrolment to 2.5m monthly

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami , said he has directed the Management team of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure a 500 per cent increase in the number of monthly Citizens’ Digital Identity Enrolments- up from the current 500,000 monthly enrolments to 2.5million monthly enrolments. Pantami gave the directive in Abuja recently when he received the final transfer of the supervision of NIMC to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The Minister charged NIMC Director General, Engr Aliyu Aziz, to double the productivity of his staff, noting that the National Identity Number (NIN) will soon be made mandatory for accessing government services and interventions. Pantami used the opportunity of the meeting to discuss the challenges militating against the success of NIMC’s activities, including the challenge of inadequate funds. He assured the NIMC team that he would do all he can, to address these challenges.

He also stated that he will continue to meet with NIMC regularly un-til he is certain the performance of the Commission is enhanced significantly and efficient services are offered to Nigerians.

The statement said:” He is committed to ensuring that citizens easily obtain secure digital identity and urged them to enroll as soon as possible. He directed the Director-General of NIMC to set up complaint units in all the Commission’s Centres in order to ensure that the complaints of the citizens are promptly addressed”.

He commended the efforts the commission was making towards realising government’s vision and also directed that more interface with citizens be initiated through awareness campaigns on all media channels and in Nigerian languages to encourage citizens to obtain their digital identity.

