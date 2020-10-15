News

FG: NIMC to increase digital identity enrolment to 2.5m monthly

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami , said he has directed the Management team of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure a 500 per cent increase in the number of monthly Citizens’ Digital Identity Enrolments- up from the current 500,000 monthly enrolments to 2.5million monthly enrolments. Pantami gave the directive in Abuja recently when he received the final transfer of the supervision of NIMC to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The Minister charged NIMC Director General, Engr Aliyu Aziz, to double the productivity of his staff, noting that the National Identity Number (NIN) will soon be made mandatory for accessing government services and interventions. Pantami used the opportunity of the meeting to discuss the challenges militating against the success of NIMC’s activities, including the challenge of inadequate funds. He assured the NIMC team that he would do all he can, to address these challenges.

He also stated that he will continue to meet with NIMC regularly un-til he is certain the performance of the Commission is enhanced significantly and efficient services are offered to Nigerians.

The statement said:” He is committed to ensuring that citizens easily obtain secure digital identity and urged them to enroll as soon as possible. He directed the Director-General of NIMC to set up complaint units in all the Commission’s Centres in order to ensure that the complaints of the citizens are promptly addressed”.

He commended the efforts the commission was making towards realising government’s vision and also directed that more interface with citizens be initiated through awareness campaigns on all media channels and in Nigerian languages to encourage citizens to obtain their digital identity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zulum hosts CBN team, wants 65,000 hectares cultivated in Borno

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday hosted an agro-facilitating team from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the governor targeting the cultivation of 65,000 hectares of different crops, to begin this year.   The meeting, which held at the Borno State Liaison Office complex in Abuja  had in attendance six officials from the […]
News

Ondo 2020: CNPP tackles APC over planned arrest of opposition leaders, others

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Ondo State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of clandestine plans to arrest and detain opposition politicians across the state on trumped up charge ahead of the October 10 governorship election. According to the group, such plans by the APC-led government in the state would heighten […]
News

Popular Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune, unveils R’n’B talent, Runda

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Releasesz, collaboration song, ‘Bembe’ Patrick Imohiosen, popularly known as DJ Neptune, a leading brand in the turntable business in Africa, has just discovered a hugely talented R’n’B singer known as Runda. Runda, who real name is real name is Oluwapelumi Olorunda, began recording music at the age of 15. His first single, ‘Five Can’t […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: