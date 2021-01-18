News Top Stories

FG: NIN registration mandatory for Diplomatic Corps members, others

Members of Diplomatic Corps and other lawful foreigners in Nigeria are mandated to register in the on-going National Identification Number (NIN) registration. As such, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, has directed that a NIN enrolment centre be set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

The centre, which will commence operations on Tuesday, at the instance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, would be coordinated by staff of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

 

“This enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the NIMC.

 

“The centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

 

“NIN is mandatory for diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more. It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.

 

“The law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN since 2007,” the statement read.

