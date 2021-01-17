News

FG: NIN registration mandatory for Diplomatic Corps members, others  

The Federal government on Sunday said the on going National Identification Number (NIN) is also mandatory for members of Diplomatic Corps and other lawful foreigners in Nigeria.
To this effect,  the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami has directed that a NIN enrollment centre be set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A statement from the media office of the ministry of disclosed that all Diplomatic Corps members and other foreigners, who are legible to reside in the country for a continous period of two years, must get registered.
The centre, which will commence operations this Tuesday, at the instance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, would be coordinated  by staff of thr National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
The statement reads: “Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The desk will be set up by Tuesday, 19th of January, 2021.
“This enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission.
“The centre is being set up based on the request of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.
“The National Identity Number is mandatory for diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more.  It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.”

