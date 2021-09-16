News

FG, NMA to continue hazard allowance negotiations next week

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said negotiations on the proposed new hazard allowance for doctors working in public hospitals would continue with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) next week. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige made this known at the end of a marathon meeting with the Presidential Committee on Salaries and leadership of NMA and its affiliates on the review of the hazard allowance in the health sector.

Ngige, who recalled that the discussion begun in March but NMA disagreed on fundamental principles of negotiation with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) along the line, explained that the president of NMA requested that the discussion should be compartmentalized, which he said was allowed in Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). According to him, when people who are not doing the same work are negotiating an interest, if they decide to be separated, it can be done abinitio or midway, but that will put a lot of load on the negotiator.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ebonyi massacre exposes porous security –Enugu Methodist Archbishop

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Archbishop of Methodist Archdiocese of Enugu, Rev. Christopher Edeh, has said the attack on some communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by suspected herdsmen, which left over 25 people dead and properties burnt, has exposed the porous security in the South East zone. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on telephone, Edeh, who bemoaned […]
News

2023: North misused power for many years, no development

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Former Senate Minority Leader and governorship candidate of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in Benue State, Senator Daniel Iyorkegh Saror, yesterday said the agitation by the North to retain power in 2023 may be a wild goose chase as the region has misused power and opportunity it has to fully attract development to […]
News

Attacks on Imo Police hqtrs, Correctional Facility act of terrorism, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Monday’s attacks on Imo State Police headquarters and Correctional facilities as acts of terrorism. This came just as he directed security and intelligence agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attacks.   In a statement released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari praised the initial response by security guards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica