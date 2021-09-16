FG, NMA to continue hazard allowance negotiations next week

The Federal Government has said negotiations on the proposed new hazard allowance for doctors working in public hospitals would continue with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) next week. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige made this known at the end of a marathon meeting with the Presidential Committee on Salaries and leadership of NMA and its affiliates on the review of the hazard allowance in the health sector.

Ngige, who recalled that the discussion begun in March but NMA disagreed on fundamental principles of negotiation with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) along the line, explained that the president of NMA requested that the discussion should be compartmentalized, which he said was allowed in Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). According to him, when people who are not doing the same work are negotiating an interest, if they decide to be separated, it can be done abinitio or midway, but that will put a lot of load on the negotiator.

