FG: NNMA will be productive, value-driven agency

The Federal Government has indicated interest to make the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) a more productive and valuedriven agency that will stand out globally in all standards. The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the reconstituted NNMA Governing Board, charged the board members to focus on the objectives of the agency. He also urged them not to lower the standards in selecting beneficiaries of the award, but to inculcate the spirit for higher levels of technical and scientific advancement among the citizenry.

The minister noted that government was very careful in choosing academicians into the board, as a recognition for their years of sacrificial services and outstanding contributions to the development of the country. He further urged them to adopt a positive attitudinal change, while creating synergies with other institutions of government, in the discharge of their duties. Akume said: “The NNMA in alliance with the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs will scale through hurdles of unproductivity and soar over every wall of mediocrity.

These are esteemed gentlemen of high repute and integrity who will continually refuse to engage in any form of mediocrity no matter the challenges confronting them.” Also speaking, the Chairman of the board, Prof. Shekarau Aku, said while the board would strive to meet the aspirations of government, it would also ensure that only deserving persons benefit from the award.

