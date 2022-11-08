FG, NNPCL intensifying strategies to stem oil theft

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and security agencies, has activated strategies and intensified the war against oil theft so as to boost Nigeria’s oil supply to meet its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and ramp up the country’s revenue. SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The ongoing offensive by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and security agencies, against oil theft have reinforced the optimism that Nigeria’s crude production, which for some time, has been consistently underperforming, given the country’s quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), could improve significantly soon. It has given hope that Nigeria’s production of 937,766 barrels per day (bpd) in September 2022 could rise to as much as two million bpd, and surpass its quota by the OPEC, as the Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Komolafe had said. The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had said Nigeria lost 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily to thieves. This revelation epitomised the grave magnitude of the oil theft and the colossal losses to the nation. Mohammed in Abuja after the aerial surveillance of the Trans- Forcados oil pipeline, Rivers State said: “The investment in technology has become critical because the nefarious activities of vandals are causing Nigeria to lose approximately 700,000 barrels of oil daily.” While Sylva, represented by Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said: “Oil theft has denied the country of an estimated 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The adverse effect of this is the drop in the production of crude oil and decline in the national income.’’ NNPCL has activated different strategies to address this seemingly hydra-headed oil theft. App against oil theft One of NNPCL’s strategies is the utilisation of technological applications to stem the nefarious activities of oil thieves, which the NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari said are costing Nigeria $1.9 billion monthly for crude oil theft. Kyari had in August 2022 in Abuja at the signing of renewed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) agreements between NNPC and its partners in oil mining leases launched an application platform to monitor crude.oil theft in the country as he lamented that the country was losing 95 per cent of oil production to oil thieves at Bonny Terminal, Rivers State. Also a few weeks ago, the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Henry Adimula, said the NNPCL and the PTI were to install anti-theft integrated monitoring systems on pipelines to monitor the facilities against crude oil theft. Adimula said: “We’ve produced an oil anti-theft integrated monitoring system for pipeline monitoring, and an air quality monitoring system.” Kyari said the NNPC would work with the institute to deploy the technology to further boost the monitoring of NNPC’s pipelines with a view to addressing crude oil theft in Nigeria He said: “We need to produce oil and gas. We are trying to address the massive oil theft. We will overcome it, but clearly, it is something we also need to work together to resolve. “That is why I’m happy to hear the PTI coming up with solutions that will be able to monitor pipelines.” Kyari also said the NNPC was collaborating with security agencies to arrest and stop people from having access to Nigeria’s crude. Uncovering of illegal oil pipelines Recently, the NNPCL said it has uncovered an illegal oil connection from Forcados Terminal that operated for nine years. Kyari, who disclosed this at the Senate’s joint committees on Gas and Petroleum (Upstream and Downstream) explained that a four-kilometre illegal oil connection line from Forcados Terminal into the sea which had been in operation for nine years was detected during a clampdown. He said: “Oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years but the dimension and rate it assumed in recent times is unprecedented.” The NNPCL boss said the company carried out aerial surveillance of the affected areas and discovered “the economic saboteurs carrying out their activities unchallenged and unperturbed.” Illegal refineries’ reservoirs deactivated He also revealed that 395 illegal re- fineries had been deactivated, 274 reservoirs destroyed, 1,561 metal tanks destroyed and 49 trucks seized so far. According to him, the problem was not only security but social as locals in most areas where illegal refiners operate unknowingly serve as their employees by mistaking them for operatives of licensed companies for oil exploration and production in the area. Contract to Tompolo The NNPC in its renewed fight also awarded a surveillance procurement contract to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, which a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has an interest in. The surveillance contract is reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4billion per month). Though the award of the contract attracted a lot of reactions from different quarters, Kyari justified it. He said: “It is not abnormal to involve non-state actors for protection of oil pipelines and other critical infrastructure as done in Cambodia and Mexico which produced desired results.” The award of the contract to NNPCL to Tompolo by NNPCL appeared to have started producing the ‘desired results’ as Tompolo through his company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, later discovered illegal crude oil pipelines attached to Trans Forcados Export Trunkline. The company uncovered an illegal loading port, which is attached to the Trans Escravos pipeline at Yokre Flow Station in the Ogulagha oil field in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. The illegal pipeline was said to have been connected to the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunkline in the Burutu Local Government Area. It was alleged that the pipeline was directly behind a military.security post less than one kilometer from the Forcados Export terminal in Ogulagha community. Sources also pointed out that it was connected to another abandoned pipeline located within the vicinity and owned by a multinational petroleum company, adding that it was through this company’s abandoned facility that the oil thieves shipped the crude to the sea for loading and onward movement abroad. The Forcados terminal is said to have a nameplate capacity to export 400,000 barrels per day and receives crude oil from the Forcados Oil Pipeline System, which is the second largest pipeline network in the oil-producing region, after the Bonny Oil Pipeline System in the Eastern Niger Delta. Tompolo said: “We have found over 58 points that have been tapped in both Delta and Bayelsa states.” Mohammed said in September the continued campaign by security agencies had led to the “arrest of 210 suspects and confiscation of 20.2 million litres of AGO, 461.000 litres of PMS, 843.000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, and 383.000 barrels of crude oil.” He added: “An additional 365 illegal refining sites were destroyed, with about 1,054 refining ovens, 1,210 metal storage tanks, 838 dugout pits, and 346 reservoirs destroyed by the GSAs.” NSCDC’s offensive The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, in August at the headquarters of the Corps in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari, ordered the NSCDC to stop crude oil thefts and vandalism in the Niger/Delta region and bring all perpetrators of such crimes to justice. He claimed that about 200 suspects and 300 trucks containing stolen crude oil had been arrested within a year, while the corps destroyed over 50 illegal refineries in the Niger/Delta region. NSCDC arrests 16 suspected oil thieves in RiversThe corps commandant, NSCDC, in Rivers State Michael Ogar, while parading 16 suspected oil thieves involved in the illegal refining of crude oil to produce diesel said about 200,000 litres of adulterated diesel were to be distributed to unsuspecting motorists in the state were seized from the suspects. Navy hands suspects to EFCC The Nigerian Navy also on October 18 handed over two vessels, MT Platform and MV Caribbean Crest alongside a crew of 22 suspected oil thieves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), for further investigation and possible prosecution by the Nigerian Navy. The Commanding officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Rivers State, Lieutenant Commander MG Munza said that the vessel, MV Caribbean Crest and her crew members were arrested on the 15th of February, 2022 at the Bonny Fairway Buoy with an unspecified quantity of stolen Petroleum Product suspected to be automotive gas oil (AGO), while MT Platform was intercepted on the 8th of June, 2022 in the vicinity of the Bonny Anchorage for illegal dealing in petroleum products without a licence. The vessel and her crew were reportedly received on behalf of the EFCC by Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, Arasah Shaka of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...