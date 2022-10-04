FG, NNPCL to inject 20m cylinders in 5 years

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari has said NNPCL is collaborating with the Federal Government, through the Office of the Vice President on the establishment of Gas Funding Company Ltd for the injection of 20 million cylinders in the next five years.

He said the company’s establishment, which involved collaboration with other relevant stakeholders and being done under the Marketer Cylinder Owned Model, would boost liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) penetration. Kyari, who was represented by the Group Executive Director, Downstream of NNPC, Adeyemi Adetunji, spoke at the opening of the India-Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG summit) in Abuja.

The theme of the summit was: “Energising the Future: Leveraging the Indian Experience to Achieve Nigerian National LPG Aspiration.” The summit was hosted by the NNPCL with the support of the Office of the Vice President and the World LPG Association (WLPGA).

The NNPCL GCEO said Nigeria had identified its abundant gas resources as fuel for an energy transition, which informed its net zero commitments by 2060 and the declaration of 2021-2030 as a Decade of Gas.

Kyari said the summit would be required to submit a report detailing gaps identified and recommendations on best practices from the Indian experience, to achieve rapid National LPG penetration.

According to him, the summit is to discuss the Nigerian experience and Indian examples covering safe LPG handling, pricing, and financial support.

