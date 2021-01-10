FG: No passport racketeering in Nigerian embassy

The Federal Government has debunked a report in a national daily, linking some officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in France with alleged passport racketeering.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, who took strong exception to the allegations, said that the Embassy of Nigeria in France was not engaged in such a despicable act.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, Nwonye said that the allegation that applicants pay between 150- 500 Euros for passports that cost 90 Euros was completely false.

“The fees for passport applications, which is the equivalent of 106 USD, are the same at Nigerian Missions worldwide. The information on the current charges and official procedure for services at the Embassy are well publicised.

“Furthermore, the embassy’s current online appointment system for applicants seeking passport and consular services was introduced over a year ago to promote transparency, streamline applications and ensure crowd control.

In line with current regulations, Nigerians are expected to book for their appointments through this medium and only those with confirmed appointments are attended to.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that the embassy has not engaged any agent or third party individuals to liaise with Nigerians when seeking appointments for its services and no one is expected to pay any hidden charges for services rendered at the Embassy,” he said

Nwonye therefore advised Nigerians in France to avoid dealing with anyone outside the embassy or engaging in any unofficial procedure when applying for passport or any other consular services.

Like this: Like Loading...