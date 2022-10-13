FG: No plan to privitise TCN

Following reports that there are plans to sell the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Federal Government, Wednesday, came out clear on the issue, saying it has no plan to privatise the power asset.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Power and signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Malam S.A. Sanusi, advised the public to dismiss

statements reported by some media organisations regarding a non-existing plan to privatise the TCN.

According to the statement, some of the reports even falsely claimed that the said privitisation was going to take place in the coming months.

“These reports are untrue and are only mere misintformation aimed at spreading panic in the power sector, which is making progress towards ensuring that Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

“The Federal Govermment of Nigeria has no intent to sell or privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria, and no one in the FGN has made a statement of an intent to sell TCN.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is at centrepiece in the Federal Govermment of Nigeria’s efforts to rejuvenate the power sector.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Power working with key stakeholders is continuing to evaluate, assesses and upgrade TCN to make it more efficient and transparent.

“As part of the repositioring of TCN, job opportunities are being created, as with the recently concluded ramp up of employment, contrary to ciaims that there are plans for a mass disengagement of staff at TCN.

“The organisation has also been carrying out sustained capacity builcing by training and retraining of staff across all cacdre for efficiency and service delivery,” the statement noted.

It further described transmission as a vital segment of the electricity value chain that constantly needs significant investment, stressing that as is the best practice across the world, the government of Nigeria maintains the transmission segment of the power value chain even when other segments have been privatised.

