FG: No plans to cut expenditure

The Federal Government has said it does not intend to lower its expenditure because its public expenditure to GDP ratio is lower compared to other African countries. This was even as it insisted that the taxation on carbonated drinks was done to discourage excessive consumption of sugar beverages, which will also augment oil revenue decline and raise revenue for the health sector and other critical expenditures. The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, stated this during the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) 2021 Market Recap and Outlook for 2022 in collaboration with Renaissance Capital (Ren- Cap) held virtually in Lagos on Thursday.

Explaining the oil sector revenue fall in 2021, Akabueze noted that there was no provision for subsidy in the budget office’s projections and added that higher oil prices, naira devaluation, low production, crude oil theft and pipeline integrity led to about N1 trillion loss in terms of impact last year.

He noted that the current administration foresaw sustained progress in non-oil revenues, some of which growth is inflationary, adding that it intends to drive efficiency collection in terms of tax via the greater use of technology towards that. He, however, stated that “driving up government revenue is something we have no choice about now, cutting back on government’s expenditure at this point in time is not a viable option and that is because we are even spending too little as our public expenditure to GDP ratio is way down towards the bottom even on the African continent.

“So, what we need to do on the expenditure side is focus on efficiency of spending and so hoping to lower the whole size of government’s expenditure at this point is not advisable because growth is still tepid and so government’s expenditure is one that you drive and not cut down. “We have about the lowest revenue to GDP ratio globally and the real concern about our debt is the debt service to revenue ratio, but when revenue issue is fixed, then you can address what seems to be a debt issue.” He revealed that for 2022, the Federal Government expects growth to be driven by combination of investments and of expenditure while noting that government’s decision to introduce an excise duty of N10/litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages was done in the interest of the health of Nigerians. According to him, “excise on the drinks is the lowest and as of last 21 different countries had done the same thing with airtime as regards telecoms but the reality is that there are no alternatives at the moment. So this decision will augment the oil revenue decline and help raise revenues for the health sector and other critical expenditures. “There are schemes that are on board to support those investments coming in and the government has made it clear that it is open to PPPs transactions as the four major airports in the country are up for concessioning and so all of these are avenues for bringing the much required private capital.”

 

