FG: No preferential treatment for separatists, bandits

The Federal Government yesterday said there is no preferential treatment between groups advocating separation from the country and bandits, especially in the North West zone.

 

This clarification was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in an interview in Abuja.

 

The minister described as misleading and erroneous the notion that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were getting a harder clampdown from security forces.

 

He maintained that the Federal Government would continue to apply all necessary measures, including use of the military, to prevent criminal groups from undermining the territorial integrity and peace of the country.

 

He said: “We noticed that of recent, there is this misinformation as regards the way the Federal Government, especially the military, is handling the issue of banditry and terrorism.”

