FG: No red flags to warrant COVID-19 restrictions on travellers from China

The federal government says it is not yet considering placing COVID-19 restrictions on travellers from China. This Was made known yesterday by the National Coordinator of Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mukhtar Mohammed. China has seen an increase in virus cases since the government dropped its strict zero-COVID-19 policies.

Despite concerns over surging cases, China said it would scrap quarantine for inbound travellers from January 8. Italy on Wednesday made COVID-19 tests mandatory for travellers from China after about 50 per cent of passengers on two flights from the Asian country tested positive for COVID-19. Other countries, including the United States, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia have also imposed mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from China. Mohammed said the government is not yet considering restrictions as there is no evidence to show that any action needs to be taken. He said there has been no difference in the positive cases between people from China and those coming in from other countries. “We do not just act because of what other countries are doing. We have to look at the evidence, the science and the trends.

We know that COVID has increased in China, and it was bound to happen as they suddenly relaxed their zero- COVID policy. “For us, we know that even though we relaxed our protocols, we are not seeing any increase in the number of people who become sick with COVID. Yes, the number of people with COVID is rising, but it is not leading to hospitalisation or any significant mortality. “We are monitoring the situation globally. If we have any reason to act, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action to protect Nigerians be it against any specific country or group of countries. “We have not seen any difference between people coming from China and people coming from other countries. But if we see any red flags, we will be able to consider what to do. So far, we have not seen any red flags to necessitate us to take action against any country.”

 

