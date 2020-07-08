News Top Stories

FG: No WAEC for Nigerian students this year

Final year secondary school students in Nigeria won’t participate in the forthcoming West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations, the Federal Government has declared.
The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, also said there is no date for school resumption yet.
He said he would prefer Nigerian students to lose an academic year to expose them to dangers.
He appealed to States that have announced the resumption of school in their states to reconsider their position so as not to jeopardize the lives of the students, adding: “It is not safe to reopen schools now.”

