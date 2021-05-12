lai Mohammed)
FG not overwhelmed by insecurity – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said that contrary to insinuations, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was not overwhelmed by the rising insecurity in the country, stating that the government had the capacity to crush bandits, insurgents, and other enemies of the Nigerian state. Addressing a press conference in Lagos, Mohammad said the Federal Government was committed to restoring law and order, peace and security in the country.

The minister, who said the security challenges facing the country were systemic, stressed that there was an urgent need for political restructuring and decentralisation of the judiciary through constitutional amendment. He said: “I have read comments saying that the Federal Government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges.

Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.” The minister noted that the Federal Government “acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnapping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict, it is definitely not overwhelmed and indeed it has the wherewithal, as you will see in the days ahead, to confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace and security.

