FG not serious about Ease of Doing Business –PDP govs

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has claimed the Federal Government is paying lip service to Ease of Doing Business in the country. The forum made the claim in a communiqué signed by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, alongside other PDP governors at the end of its monthly meeting in Bauchi State.

The communiqué read in part: “Government should stop paying lip service to Ease of Doing Business as foreign direct investments have continued to fall partly due to obstacles placed on foreign companies wishing to invest in Nigeria,”.

“A glaring example is that of Facebook who insisted on investing in Nigeria rather than Ghana, and is being frustrated by regulatory authorities.”

The governors admonished the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to collaborate more with states to stop youth unemployment through technology and increased production

