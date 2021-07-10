News

FG, Obaseki, Royal Palace in Germany, conclude plan for return of Benin artefacts

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Federal Government, Edo State Government and the Benin Royal Family have concluded meeting in Germany towards the return of stolen artefacts to Edo State. The meeting in Berlin was attended by the German Minister of State for Culture, Prof. Monika Grutters, and Foreign Minister, Mr. Heiko Maas, while the Nigerian delegation include the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The Benin Royal Palace was represented by the Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare. At the meeting, Mohammed insisted on a full and unconditional return of the 1,130 Benin artefacts domiciled in German museums, adding that the return should be whole rather than substantial. He said this in the wake of remarks by Grutters that the European nation was ready to make ‘substantial return’ of the 1,130 looted artefacts.

Mohammed said the issue of provenance, which has to do with the place of origin of the artefacts, should not be allowed to unduly delay the repatriation of the art works, noting: “That they are known as Benin Bronzes, which is already a confirmation of their source of origin (which is Benin).” At a separate meeting with Maas, Mohammed also reiterated that no condition should be attached to the return of the artefacts. He stressed the need for the parties to commit to definite timelines for the return of the Benin Bronzes in addition to concluding all necessary negotiations in a very short term.

