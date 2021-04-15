News

FG: Obaseki's claims on CBN printing N60bn untrue

The Federal Government yesterday dismissed as untrue claims by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed N60 billion to defray allocations to states in March. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who dismissed the claims at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also allayed the fears on the nation’s rising debt profile. The minister clarified that Nigeria’s financial trouble was not as a result of borrowings, insisting that the debt was still within the threshold of sustainability.

She explained that what was being distributed at the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings were generated revenue from government institutions available to the public at the ministry’s website. She said: “The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad.

Because it is not a fact. What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is public information. “We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the Customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC. So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true.

