FG obtains $134m AfDB loan for wheat production -Agric Minister

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has confirmed the approval of the sum of $134 million as loan to Nigeria by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Mahmood at a Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Villa Thursday.

Responding to the question of insecurity at the face of soaring prices of food items in the country, the minister explained that the loan facility would be used to fund part of the implementation of the National Strategy for Wheat Self-Sufficiency.

According to him, with 250,000 farmers cultivating 250,000 hectares in the 2022 dry season, the initiative would intensify wheat production in 14 states of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba.

“The expected production is 750,000MT of wheat,” he added.

Responding to the question of soaring prices of food, the Minister said such was not peculiar to Nigeria arguing that it was caused mainly by the effects of global pandemic of COVID-19, the Russia/Ukraine war and, in particular, insecurity in Nigeria.

He, however, posited that the security challenges, particularly in the northern parts of the country, have not affected food production and supply just as he assured that government had deployed a specialised military force, co-opted from the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Agro Rangers, to safeguard farmlands in the affected areas.

He said even though the government was worried by the security situation in the country, he assured that major steps have been taken to protect farmers and their farmlands through the deployment of 5,000 Agro Rangers to rural communities nation-wide.

 

