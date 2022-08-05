News

FG obtains $134m AfDB loan for wheat production

The Federal Government yesterday confirmed the approval of the sum of $134 million as loan to Nigeria by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Mahmood, who disclosed this at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Responding to question of insecurity at the face of soaring prices of food items in the country, the minister explained that the loan facility would be used to fund part of the implementation of the National Strategy for Wheat Self- Sufficiency. According to him, with 250,000 farmers cultivating 250,000 hectares in the 2022 dry season, the initiative would intensify wheat production in 14 states of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba. “The expected production is 750,000MT of wheat,” he added.

 

