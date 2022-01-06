News Top Stories

FG officially declares bandits as terrorists

The Federal Government yesterday officiallydeclaredbandits as terrorists. This was contained in the FederalRepublicof NigeriaOfficial Gazette, Vol. 108 released by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), last night. Malami had earlier, on Tuesday during a live interviewprogrammeonNTA, said that the Federal Government will soon proscribe the group. Theproscriptionwassequel to the judgement of a Federal High Court which on November 25 declared bandits as terrorists. According to the official Gazette with the heading: “Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2021” cited by New Telegraph, the commencement of the proscription was dated November 25, 2021.

The note on the proscription order reads in part: “Order declaring the activities of Yah Bindiga Group, Yah Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria as Terrorism and illegal, proscribing their existence and restraining any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form in the activities of any of the groups.” Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on November 25, 2021 declared bandit groups terrorists. Specifically, the court held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups constitute acts of terrorism.

The ruling followed an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Justice. T he motion was subsequently moved by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mohammed Abubakar. Meanwhile, the gazette issued by the FG further reads in part: “Notice is hereby given that by the order of the Federal High Court Abuja in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021 dated November 25th 2021 as per the schedule of this notice , the activities of Yah Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in Nigeria ate declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North Central Regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act , 2011.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving it concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and liable to prosecution.

 

