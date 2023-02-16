…FG officials seeking out of court settlement –El-Rufai alleges

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed reports that some governors had held a meeting with the Federal Government towards resolving the impasse emanating from the cash swap controversy. El-Rufai, in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye his Special Adviser on (Media and Communications) and made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, said what transpired was that some officials of the Federal Government reached out to him andothergovernorsbuttheir proposals were not sufficient to solve the issue at hand. El-Rufai in a statement entitled: “KDSG says no meeting has held this week between FG and governors”, noted that: “Senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out of court settlement.

The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 notes to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till April 10, 2023. They claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1,000 notes that had been deposited, but that those persons who still held the old notes could redeem them up to 10 April 2023.”

