FG Okays N5.2bn To Build NDLEA Barracks

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N5.16bn for the construction of two accommodation facilities for personnel of the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami disclosed this on Wednesday after the FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami premised the approval on the security and safety of the NDLEA’s Narcotics Superintendents and Assistants whom, he said, have come under attack due to their increased anti-drug campaigns.

“Accordingly, two contracts were awarded. Whitchino Engineering Limited was awarded the contract for the construction of accommodation for narcotics superintendents and narcotic assistant blocks, each consisting six numbers of three bedroom, semi-detached flats, 12 flats, and five blocks each, consisting 16 number one bedroom terraces plots, 80 plots total of 92 plots at the cost of N2,267,785,450. 83.

“And the second contract was awarded to JP Sigma Nigeria limited in the sum of N2,889,480,320.55 and they’re to construct accommodation for narcotics superintendents and narcotics agents, two blocks each consistent six numbers, three bedroom, semi-detached flats, 12 flats and 11 blocks, each consisting eight numbers two bedrooms, semi-detached flats 89 flats total 12 plus 88 which makes 100 flats,” Malami said.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said the FEC approved contracts worth N459.06bn for projects in his ministry.

Sambo said $984,722,392, inclusive of seven and a half per cent VAT, was approved for the procurement of rolling stock as operation and maintenance equipment for Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail line currently under construction.

He said the contract, to be managed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, was awarded to Messrs Motor Engine Nigeria Limited and had a completion period of four years.

He also said the construction and supply of customized Fire Service search and rescue vans for the extrication of accident victims, at the cost of N510,934,600, was approved by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

