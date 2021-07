FG Okays Ohanaeze group to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said that the formation of a legal team by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to monitor the proceedings at the trial of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, which is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is welcomed.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Umat Gwandu, the minister noted that inherent in the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the matter was the demonstration of their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law while maintaining their stance that they were not averse to the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement reads in part: “In a similar vein the group showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) when Ohanaeze said they ‘do not support the use of any form of violence’ while channelling concerns and presenting demands.

“By urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their swords as well as asking them to try to obtain a voter’s card to enable them contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government respects the rule of law and does not advocate for the breach of law.

Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law.”

Like this: Like Loading...